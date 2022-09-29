News you can trust since 1877
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes on the A1(M) now reopened following earlier closure after reports of an overturned vehicle close to Durham

All lanes on the A1(M) have now been reopened following major delays due to a collision earlier this afternoon (September 29).

By Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 2:01 pm

The delays were due to a reported overturned vehicle shortly after midday between the turn-off for Newton Aycliffe and Bradbury Interchange.

An updated social media post from National Highways North East said: “All lanes are now open. Thanks for your patience have a safe onward journey.”

An earlier social media post had said: “One lane is closed on the A1M in County Durham on the northbound carriageway between Junction 59 and Junction 60 due to a collision.

All lanes have now reopened on the A1(M) northbound following earlier reports of an overturned vehicle.

"Durham Constabulary are on the scene.”

A social media post from North East Traffic News reported at the time that this was due to an “overturned vehicle”.

Durham Constabulary were contacted and we are still awaiting a response.

