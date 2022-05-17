TRAFFIC UPDATE: Casualty taken to hospital after closure of A1(M) near Durham for air ambulance to land

The incident occurred this evening (May 17) between junction 60 and 61 for Bradbury and Bowburn.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1 southbound shortly after 6pm this evening. We dispatched one ambulance crew and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient was transported by road to James Cook Hospital."

Following the incident, a social media statement from Durham Constabulary said: “The A1(M) junctions 60-J61 Northbound and Southbound will be closed for a short while for the air ambulance to land. We will update as soon as the road reopens. Thanks for you patience.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A casualty has been taken to hospital after the A1(M) was temporarily closed to allow the air ambulance to land.