TRAFFIC UPDATE: Three vehicle collision causes disruption for Hartlepool motorists

A multi-vehicle road traffic collision is causing disruption for motorists in the town.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 6:04 pm

The incident happened around 4.30pm this afternoon (May 17) in a collision on Blakelock Road, near the Shakespeare Avenue junction.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have confirmed there were three vehicles involved in the collision, which was attended by a fire appliance from Hartlepool.

A spokeswoman said: “The fire crew came across the incident. There are no reports of anyone being trapped or of any injuries.”

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

Cleveland Police have also been contacted and we are awaiting their response.

There has been a three vehicle collision on Blakelock Road.
