Train passengers hit with delays after ‘trespass incident’ at Seaton Carew

Northern rail passengers experienced delays on Friday (July 22) after a trespass incident at Seaton Carew brought services to a standstill.

Trains running between Middlesbrough and Hartlepool were cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes, as services were unable to run through Seaton Carew due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the 15:58 Whitby to Hexham train was held at Seaton Carew for 51 minutes and the 17:25 Newcastle to Stockton service was held at Horden for 42 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services between Middlesbrough and Hartlepool were disrupted on Friday.

Northern said: “Services between Middlesbrough and Hartlepool were being disrupted, in both directions of travel, due to a trespass incident at Seaton Carew.

"Train services were unable to run through Seaton Carew as a result of this incident.”

The train operator added: “Staff and the emergency services have attended and the situation has been resolved. Please anticipate residual delays.”

Affected routes included Whitby to Hexham, Newcastle to Stockton and Hexham to Nunthorpe.