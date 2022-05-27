Two cars and minibus in three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Hartlepool

All three emergency services attended the collision which happened on the A869 westbound near Greatham shortly after 8am on May 27.

Fortunately, there were no one was seriously hurt.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called on May 27 at 08.14 to a three vehicle road traffic collision near to Claxton Bank on A689.

The collision happened on the A689 near Greatham and Claxton.

“Two cars and a minibus were involved. Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended, as well as colleagues from the ambulance and police.

“We left the scene at 8.31am.”

The collision resulted in long tailbacks and the road was partially closed while the services dealt with it.

Cleveland Police added: “There are no reported injuries at present and the road reopened at 9.20am.”