Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle rush hour crash on A689 road in Hartlepool

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A689 Stockton Road westbound at around 7.40am on Tuesday, October 5.

All three emergency services attended.

Cleveland Police said one male driver was taken to hospital by a family member and another man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A689 westbound.

The collision caused severe traffic delays with long tailbacks in the area.

Police said one lane of the A689 was reopened fairly quickly.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.