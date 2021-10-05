Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle rush hour crash on A689 road in Hartlepool

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy Hartlepool road.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:46 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:46 am

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A689 Stockton Road westbound at around 7.40am on Tuesday, October 5.

All three emergency services attended.

Cleveland Police said one male driver was taken to hospital by a family member and another man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The A689 westbound.

The collision caused severe traffic delays with long tailbacks in the area.

Police said one lane of the A689 was reopened fairly quickly.

Read More

Read More
Bid to create one-way system along two adjoining Hartlepool roads is defeated

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Police