Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle rush hour crash on A689 road in Hartlepool
Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy Hartlepool road.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:46 am
Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A689 Stockton Road westbound at around 7.40am on Tuesday, October 5.
All three emergency services attended.
Cleveland Police said one male driver was taken to hospital by a family member and another man was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The collision caused severe traffic delays with long tailbacks in the area.
Police said one lane of the A689 was reopened fairly quickly.