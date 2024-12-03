Uber seeks private hire operator's licence to move into Hartlepool
An application was submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council in October this year by Uber Britannia Limited, known more commonly as Uber, for a five-year private hire operator’s licence.
The service, which sees users able to request taxi rides from drivers using a smartphone app, would operate from Hartlepool Enterprise Centre, in Brougham Terrace.
The application is to go before a meeting of the council’s regulatory services committee on Thursday, December 5, for a decision by councillors.
The council’s policy states such licences will only be granted to applicants who have an “operating base”, which is classed as a “building that it is used for the taking of private hire bookings”, within the local authority area.
Civic centre chiefs noted the application is otherwise compliant with their policy and they have sought clarification with Uber around the issue.
A response provided to the council by Uber noted “all private hire bookings will be managed through our app and records will be maintained within Uber’s computerised record system”.
It added: “Bookings are allocated algorithmically and records are stored in ‘the cloud’.
“As a result, there will be no need for members of the public or drivers to visit the office for booking or waiting purposes.
“For the avoidance of doubt, Uber does not intend to have a physical server located in its Hartlepool office.”
The response added the Uber compliance team will have “24-hour access to these systems and associated booking records should the licensing authority ever require this information”.