UPDATE: Man arrested and injured woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle Hartlepool crash
The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision was arrested after he reportedly made off from the scene.
A black Hyundai and a silver Ford Ka were badly damaged in the incident which happened in Blakelock Road, Hartlepool, at around 8.45am on Tuesday, December 6.
The male driver of the Hyundai reportedly left before police arrived while the female driver of the Ka was taken to hospital with leg injuries.
Police said a man in his 20s was arrested a few streets away shortly after on suspicion of dangerous driving.
They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
Blakelock Road was blocked between Shrewsbury Street and Shakespeare Avenue.
Cleveland Police stated on Tuesday: “Hartlepool response officers were called to a report of collision involving a Hyundai and a Ford KA at the junction of Blakelock Road and Gloucester Street, in Hartlepool, this morning at 8.45am.
“The male driver of the Hyundai reportedly left the scene prior to police arrival.
“Officers arrested the male, 20, a few streets away shortly after on suspicion of dangerous driving.
“The female driver of the Ford Ka has been taken to hospital with injuries to her leg.”
The Hyundai, which suffered major front end damage, was in the middle of the road awaiting recovery after the collision.
The Ford Ka was also badly damaged and was at the side of the road.
Hartlepool Borough Council attended the scene to remove debris.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting 219778.