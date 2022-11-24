Work has started by Hartlepool Borough Council to replace old lights at the junction of Park Road and access road to the town centre car parks opposite the One Life health centre.

The council says the work is being done before it gets too busy for Christmas and the majority of it is due to be finished by Friday, December 2.

But due to the congestion it is causing at peak times, visitors to the town centre are being asked to consider using the multi-story car park.

The temporary traffic lights in Park Road.

The council stated: “We are currently replacing the ageing traffic lights at the junction of Park Road and the access road to the town centre car parks with a more up-to-date and efficient set.

“This work is being carried out now ahead of the particularly busy pre-Christmas period and is expected to be largely complete by the end of next week.”