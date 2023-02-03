Warning to passengers as Grand Central cancels 10.19am service from Hartlepool to London
Train operator Grand Central has cancelled one of its services from Sunderland and Hartlepool to London today.
By Kevin Clark
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The train firm Tweeted this morning, Friday, February 3, that the 9.54am service from Sunderland – which is due to depart from Hartlepool at 10.19am and arrive in King’s Cross at 1.54pm – has been withdrawn.
Tickets will be accepted on the service which leaves Sunderland at 8.53am and Hartlepool at 9.17am or the one which departs Sunderland at 12.30pm and Hartlepool at 12.54pm.