Where is the cheapest petrol in Hartlepool? 9 stations to fill up at across town

Petrol prices previously soared, reaching record highs of 191.53p per litre for petrol in the first week of July.

The rise came following claims that retailers have hiked profit margins since a cut in fuel duty.

There has been a slight decrease since then, with the AA saying retailers have begun to pass on reductions in the wholesale cost of fuel.

Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.

Please note prices may fluctuate over time.

1. Morrisons, Clarence Road Morrisons in Clarence Road is one of the cheapest places to buy petrol in Hartlepool. It cost 173.7p per litre on August 2.

2. ASDA, Marina Way ASDA, in Marina Way, is the the next cheapest place to buy petrol in Hartlepool. Petrol cost 173.7p per litre on August 1.

3. Morrisons, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons in Belle Vue Way, where petrol also cost 173.7p per litre on August 2.

4. Tesco Extra, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool is at Tesco Extra on Belle Vue Way, where petrol cost 173.9p per litre on August 1.