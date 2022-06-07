Petrol and diesel reached record highs over bank holiday weekend as the RAC warned average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer.
Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday, June 6, was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier. Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.
That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.
Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.
Please note prices may fluctuate over time.