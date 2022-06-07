Petrol and diesel reached record highs over bank holiday weekend as the RAC warned average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer.

Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday, June 6, was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier. Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.

That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.

Here, we reveal the latest prices of unleaded litres of petrol across Hartlepool, according to PetrolPrices.com.

Please note prices may fluctuate over time.

1. ASDA, Marina Way ASDA, in Marina Way, is the cheapest place to buy petrol in Hartlepool. Petrol cost 169.7p per litre on June 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Morrisons, Clarence Road Morrisons in Clarence Road is one of the cheapest places to buy petrol in Hartlepool. It cost 170.7p per litre on June 6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Morrisons, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station is Morrisons in Belle Vue Way, where petrol also cost 170.7p per litre on June 6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Tesco Extra, Belle Vue Way The next cheapest petrol station in Hartlepool is at Tesco Extra on Belle Vue Way, where petrol cost 170.9p per litre on June 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales