Emergency services were called to the A689 near Newton Bewley, at around 5.45am on Thursday (August 3), following reports of a crash involving a van and a car.

The female driver of the car was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We were called at around 5.45am this morning (3rd August) to a two-vehicle collision on the A689 in Hartlepool involving a van and a car.

“The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident before the vehicles were recovered and the road reopened at 7.50am.