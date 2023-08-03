News you can trust since 1877
Woman taken to hospital after collision between van and car on the A689 near Hartlepool

A driver was taken to hospital after a collision between a van and a car in the early hours of Thursday morning.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to the A689 near Newton Bewley, at around 5.45am on Thursday (August 3), following reports of a crash involving a van and a car.

The female driver of the car was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We were called at around 5.45am this morning (3rd August) to a two-vehicle collision on the A689 in Hartlepool involving a van and a car.

“The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident before the vehicles were recovered and the road reopened at 7.50am.

“A female driver of the car was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

