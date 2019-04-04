Work under way to find out why cargo ship berthed in Hartlepool dock is listing

Investigations are being carried out to find out why a ship in Hartlepool's port is listing.

PD Ports, which runs the berths in Hartlepool, has said inquiries are being carried out by experts in to the cause of the problem.

The Tango Sol is berthed in Hartlepool's port.

The vessel, which was built in 1997 and sails under the flag of the Cook Islands, arrived into the dock last Wednesday, March 27.

Port bosses have said the boat is under detention by the Maritime Coastguard Agency, but no further details about why have been released by either organisation.

A spokeswoman for PD Ports said:"On Friday afternoon, the Tango Sol was observed listing towards the berth on Victoria quay at Hartlepool.

"The vessel’s insurers are currently working with relevant authorities to identify the issue and rectify, although the vessel remains stable at this time.

"The vessel is currently under detention by the Maritime Coastguard Agency and until such time that it is not, it will remain at Hartlepool."

The boat weighs 4,368 tonnes and is 111.75m in length.