Tributes paid to former Hartlepool shop worker who was killed in late night stabbing

Tributes have been paid to a shop worker who was killed in a stabbing in Sunderland.

Joan Hoggett, 62, of the Grindon area of Sunderland, died following an incident at the One Stop Shop, on Sea Road in Fulwell.

Floral tributes have been left outside the shop

At 10.41pm on Wednesday, Northumbria Police were called to the shop and found Joan with serious injuries that were consistent with a stabbing.

She was taken to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, has been charged with murder and will appear in court at a date to be confirmed.

A former colleague of Joan's who worked with her at one of the chain's stores in Hartlepool has paid tribute.

Gillian Reed said: "Worked with Joan in Hartlepool One Stop when she used to cover shifts.

"Lovely lady my heart goes out to her family. Evil world we live in xx"

As news of her death left the local community in shock, many residents took to Facebook to leave tributes to Joan as well as messages of sympathy for her family.

Laura Flett said: "Awful. Lovely lady. Worked with her at Homebase. Heart goes out to her family."

Elaine Davies posted: "Have lived in Fulwell for 20 years and as long as I lived here went in the One Stop. Joan was always pleasant and helpful RIP xxx"

Sandra Harrison said: "RIP Joan. I only knew her from popping into the shop occasionally but she was such a polite and friendly lady. Saw her outside the shop just a few hours before this horrible thing happened. My heart goes out to her family, friends and colleagues."