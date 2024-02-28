News you can trust since 1877
Two ambulances called to Hartlepool crash

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Hartlepool after reports that a vehicle was on its side.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 17:16 GMT
Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Hartlepool at Lady Mantle Close, in Hartlepool at around 2.20pm on February 28.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision today (28 February) at 2:21pm at Lady Mantle Close in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews to the incident."

Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.

