Two ambulances called to Hartlepool crash
Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Hartlepool after reports that a vehicle was on its side.
Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Hartlepool at Lady Mantle Close, in Hartlepool at around 2.20pm on February 28.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision today (28 February) at 2:21pm at Lady Mantle Close in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews to the incident."
Cleveland Police have been approached for comment.