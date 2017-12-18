Two arrested as police launch inquiry into car crime

Two men have been arrested by police after a series of thefts from cars over the weekend.

Billingham Neighbourhood Police Team has praised people who helped its officers as they carried out inquiries following the incidents overnight between Saturday night and yesterday morning.

They were called out to report thefts as well as thefts from vehicles.

A spokesman for the team said: "Thanks to the support of the public, two men were quickly arrested and stolen property was recovered.

"Your local Policing team ask that members of the public remain vigilant and ensure all property is out of sight and secure.

"If you have any information regarding this or any crime then please contact us on 101, alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

They added people can also stay up to date with policing matters by registering with the force's free community messaging system Cleveland Connected which can be found on the Cleveland Police website.