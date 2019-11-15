Two fire engines called to early-morning crash in Hartlepool

Fire crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in Hartlepool in the early hours of the morning.

By Candice Farrow
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:28 am
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:36 am
Cleveland Fire Brigade respond to single vehicle crash on Powlett Road.

Cleveland Fire Brigade arrived at the scene at 1.45am of Friday, November 15, on Powlett Road in Hartlepool.

A spokesman for the brigade said: “There was a road traffic collision on Powlett Road in Hartlepool, two appliances from Stranton Station were dispatched.

“This was an one vehicle traffic collision and the fire brigade stayed on the road to make the vehicle safe.”

More to follow.