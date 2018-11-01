Two Hartlepool primary schools come together to form federation

Two primary schools are to come together to form a federation to help improve teaching and learning at both sites.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee gave the green light for the partnership between Golden Flatts Primary School, in Seaton Lane, and Lynnfield Primary School, in Grosvenor Street.

The federation will look to improve teaching, learning and enhance learning experiences and outcomes for pupils.

Additionally, there will be enhanced opportunities for staff development within the larger federated structure.

The committee first received a report on the proposal in July and a consultation then took place on the move including staff at the schools and parents of pupils.

Following consideration of the consultation feedback both governing bodies have resolved to proceed with the proposals to federate.

Sue Sharpe, headteacher at Lynnfield Primary, said: “It’s about coming together and working together in areas we have common strengths.

“There will be opportunities for all staff to get together.

“It’s really valuable for both schools.”

The forming of the federation was unanimously approved by the children’s services committee who stated it should benefit pupils involved.

Coun Brenda Harrison, committee chair, said: “I think it’s good when two schools can work together like this.”

Both schools will be delegated their own school budgets as is the case now and all staff currently employed at both schools will continue to be so.

