Two people suffer serious facial injuries and horse dies in Hartlepool crash

The incident, involving three vehicles and a horse, happened just before 11.30pm on Thursday, January 6, on the A689 westbound between Newton Bewley and the Seal Sands roundabout.

Cleveland Police have said that the horse, which is believed to have got out of a nearby field, was fatally struck and the driver and the passenger of the car were taken to hospital with serious facial injuries.

Another vehicle behind rolled onto its roof after hitting debris on the road, but police have said that nobody was injured.

The scene of the crash on Friday morning (January 7)./Photo: Frank Reid

The road was temporarily closed and five people were taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said on Friday: “Just before 11.30pm last night a horse was sadly fatally struck by a car on the A689 westbound between Newton Bewley and the Seal Sands roundabout.

"The horse was believed to have got out of a nearby field and was not being ridden at the time.

“This car then left the carriageway and the driver and a passenger suffered serious facial injuries. They were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

“Two other vehicles behind struck debris on the road, one of them rolling onto its roof however thankfully no one from these vehicles suffered any injuries.

“The A689 was temporarily closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and for vehicle recovery.”

Fire crews were also called to the scene, with four engines from Hartlepool, Stockton and Billingham attending the incident.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said that two people had to be freed and fire crews left the scene shortly after 1am on Friday.

The North East Ambulance service has confirmed that five people were taken to North Tees Hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.26pm last night to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles and a horse on the A689 in Wolviston.

"We dispatched three double crewed ambulances, three vehicles from our hazard area response team, a clinical care manager and a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"Five patients were taken to North Tees Hospital.”

