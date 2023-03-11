Two people taken to hospital after road traffic incident in Hartlepool
Two people were taken to hospital after an incident in Burn Road.
Emergency services were called to Burn Road in Hartlepool on Friday night (March 10) following a road traffic incident.
Paramedics treated one person at the scene and took two other patients to North Tees Hospital in Stockton.
The incident is believed to have happened at around 9.50pm.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call last night following a road traffic incident on Burn Road in Hartlepool. We sent the medicar and an emergency ambulance crew, who treated and discharged one person at the scene and took two patients to North Tees hospital for further treatment."
Cleveland Police has been approached for a comment.