Two people taken to hospital after road traffic incident in Hartlepool

Paramedics treated one person at the scene and took two other patients to North Tees Hospital in Stockton.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a 999 call last night following a road traffic incident on Burn Road in Hartlepool. We sent the medicar and an emergency ambulance crew, who treated and discharged one person at the scene and took two patients to North Tees hospital for further treatment."