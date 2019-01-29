Two samurai swords among weapons found in Hartlepool drug search

Two samurai swords, an air rifle and three knives have been seized during a police search in Hartlepool.

Officers conducted a misuse of drugs warrant at an address in the Burbank estate, in Hartlepool, yesterday (January 28).

A female, in her thirties, is now scheduled to attend Hartlepool Police Station to help police with their inquiries today.

A number of weapons were seized from the address including an air rifle, two samurai swords and three knives including a modified lock knife and a butterfly knife or balisong.

A large quantity of money was also seized in connection with money laundering.

The search, which was carried out by officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team in partnership with officers from Thirteen Group, was in response to information received from members of the public and intelligence gathered by officers and partner agencies.

Sgt Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said “The supply and use of controlled drugs is linked heavily with anti-social behaviour, we have worked with our partners from Thirteen Group to try and address the concerns of residents of the estate following a number of complaints directly linked to the address we have attended today in response to that”

To report drug dealing in your area call 101 or 999 in an emergency. To remain anonymous call 0800 555 111 and give information via Crimestoppers.