Two vehicle crash in Shaw Grove resulted in two casualties who were treated at the scene

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Shaw Grove at 12.04pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Two engines from Stranton Fire Service were dispatched.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “There were two casualties and two persons were checked over by paramedics.”