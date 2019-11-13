Two vehicle crash in Shaw Grove resulted in two casualties who were treated at the scene

By Candice Farrow
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 7:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:51 am
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Shaw Grove at 12.04pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Two engines from Stranton Fire Service were dispatched.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: “There were two casualties and two persons were checked over by paramedics.”

No serious injuries were reported and Stranton Fire Service secured the area.