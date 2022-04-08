The public had been advised to stay away from the area around the Hartlepool school while they dealt with an “unknown substance”.

Firefighters have been dealing with a large yellow drum containing an unidentified substance which appeared to have been abandoned on a grassed area near Springwell School in Plymouth Walk.

Cleveland Fire Brigade set up a cordon and asked people to keep away from the area just after 11am on Friday, April 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brigade watch manager Mark Poulsen told the Mail: “We have been contacted by the Hartlepool Street Cleaning team who reported an unknown chemical outside the school.

"There is no markings on the drum. We have been to see all the residents to let them know to stay indoors and the same at the school.

"Until we know exactly what it is we have deemed it a low risk but we’re taking all precautions for public safety.”

However Cleveland Fire Brigade have now posted a message on social media which said: “Pleased to say incident with oil drum near Springwell school in Hartlepool has now been dealt with. Area is safe. Thanks everyone.”

The fire brigade on the scene.

The Fire Brigade said the drum, which was approximately three feet tall, was to be placed inside a larger drum and sealed.

They have since confirmed that the sealed drum was “given to an external company to dispose of”.

About six litres of the substance was said to have spilt out and solidified on the ground.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were contacted by our fire brigade colleagues to an area outside Springwell School in Hartlepool.

Firefighters investigating what is inside the drum.

"They requested officers attended to reassure the public who are gathering, while they deal with an unknown substance found on a grassed area nearby.”

Springwell School was understood to be closed to pupils today for staff training ahead of the start of the two-week Easter holidays.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.