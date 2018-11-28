Urgent Hartlepool Borough Council warning over sunbeds which 'may present a serious risk of electric shock or fire'

Council chiefs have issued a safety warning over sunbeds sold by a Hartlepool firm, saying that they "may present a serious risk of electric shock or fire".

Hartlepool Borough Council has released a statement to warn customers that Home Hire Vertical Sunbedsm supplied by Carlton Leisure Ltd trading as Golden Brown Sunbeds, in Murray Street in the town, do not comply with safety regulations.

A council spokesman said: "This product is currently being supplied to consumers for use in their own homes.

"The sunbeds do not comply with The Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 and may present a serious risk of electric shock or fire."

People with one of the sunbeds have been advised to:

* Stop using this item immediately;

* Disconnect from any power source;

* Contact Hartlepool Borough Council’s Trading Standards department on 01429 523362 to arrange collection of the sunbed.

Any claims for refunds meanwhile must be made direct to Carlton Leisure Ltd.