Van theft leads to police warning over leaving vehicles running to defrost

Motorists have been urged not to leave their vehicle unattended with the engine running after a van was taken while it was left to de-ice.

Cleveland Police has issued a warning as the cold snap hits and say they want to remind people that it only takes seconds for an opportunist thief to strike.

The van was taken from Wallington Road in Billingham earlier on today. Image copyright Google Maps.

This morning officers were called to a report of a van stolen which had been left running whilst de-icing in the Billingham area at around 7.15am.

The red Vauxhall Vivaro van, with a 17-plate registration, was stolen from Wallington Road.

Temperatures in the town have dropped to -2 this morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the van is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 12732.