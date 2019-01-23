Van theft leads to police warning over leaving vehicles running to defrost

Motorists have been urged not to leave their vehicle unattended with the engine running after a van was taken while it was left to de-ice.
Cleveland Police has issued a warning as the cold snap hits and say they want to remind people that it only takes seconds for an opportunist thief to strike.
This morning officers were called to a report of a van stolen which had been left running whilst de-icing in the Billingham area at around 7.15am.
The red Vauxhall Vivaro van, with a 17-plate registration, was stolen from Wallington Road.
Temperatures in the town have dropped to -2 this morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the van is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 12732.