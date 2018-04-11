Volunteers young and old dig in to improve park life in Hartlepool

Members of a community group have been hard at work to improve their local park.

Volunteers of all ages have been pitching in with the Friends of Rossmere and rolling up their sleeves in Rossmere Park.

Teacher Rebecca Heasmen

Local children and adult helpers recently carried out some spade work in one of the park’s flower beds.

Stephen Taylor, chairman of the friends group said: “The work is in preparation for a flower planting event for the local Rainbows and Cubs in May.”

Local school teacher Rebecca Heasmen and children Robin Bennett, Katie McNicolas, Harry and Thomas Wood all got involved.

They were joined by George Springer who spends his free time picking up litter from the area and retired Tony Richardson does a lot of work in the park including painting benches and cutting back benches.

George Springer

The group has also been given permission to replant an unsightly bed of tall grass in the park with flowers.

Stephen added: “The existing grasses sit on layer of gravel which Tony plans to use to fill in a large hole in the pathway nearby which becomes a large unattractive puddle whenever we have rain.”

Rossmere Park is set to undergo a major revamp after Hartlepool Borough Council secured £549,810 in funding.

It will help realise a masterplan which proposes a new car park, a covered events space, works to the pond and the refurbishment of existing play areas.

Hard at work in Rossmere Park

Other developments will include the installation of a ball court and an improved toddler’s facility within the existing cafe.

The Friends of Rossmere recently held an Easter Egg hunt in the park when more than 60 children searched high and low, winning over 100 prizes between them.