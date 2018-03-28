Vote: Would you go on a horse-drawn carriage ride along Seaton Carew seafront?

An added attraction to some, and cruel to others.

Mail readers have had plenty to say about the possibility of horse-drawn carriage rides taking place at Seaton Carew, Hartlepool Borough Council has updated its taxi licensing policy to allow for fare-taking horse-drawn carriages to operate in the town. Some of you were all for the idea, while others criticised the plans. Would you go on a ride?

Someone made a "tentative" inquiry about running the rides along Seaton Carew seafront, prompting licensing officials to discuss the idea.

Read more: Horse-drawn carriage rides given the go ahead for Hartlepool



Here is how you reacted to the idea on social media:

David Wheelhouse: "An accident waiting to happen."

Hartlepool Borough Council has updated its taxi licensing policy to allow for fare-taking horse drawn carriages to operate in town.

Mark Kinnersley: "Hope the carriages have got good suspension to deal with the amount of potholes on road."

Carol Burton: "People won't pay to park so they certainly won't pay to go in a horse-drawn carriage, plus carriages are like taxis and need a licence to operate, we're in Hartlepool not Blackpool."

David Cronin: "Who's gonna clean up after them? A fresh coat of paint on the shop fronts would make Seaton look a bit more inviting they make it look run down."

Dave Ryan: "No it's cruel and shouldn't be legal to use and abuse a horse to make profits. These horses get worked to death. It's cruel."

Georgia Thompson: "Fab idea, I love it."