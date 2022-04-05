Watch as firefighters help to rescue Windy the horse that was trapped in a beck

Fire crews from Peterlee and Bishop Auckland were called to Tilery Farm Stables in Wingate at 12.15pm on Saturday, April 2 after receiving reports that a horse was trapped in a beck.

Upon arrival, firefighters found Windy the horse was trapped by his rear right leg and was unable to get himself out.

Fire crews were called to Wingate to rescue Windy the horse from a beck.

Windy was then sedated so the firefighters could pull him out from the beck using an animal harness and straps before getting him back on his feet.

A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Reports of a trapped horse at Tilery Farm Stables in Wingate came into CDDFRS control at 12:15pm on Saturday, April 2.

"Two appliances from Peterlee and Bishop Auckland attended the incident along with our Special Rescue Unit also from Bishop Auckland.

“On arrival, our crews were met with Windy the horse (26-years-old) who had become stuck in the beck and was trapped by his rear right leg.

“Our crews had confirmation that a veterinary was on route so in the meantime they stabilised the horse with a sling to prevent the horse from submerging further. At this point Windy managed to free his own leg.

"Once the veterinary arrived a plan was discussed to sedate the horse so that fire service personnel could begin extrication from the beck.

"Firefighters used animal harness and straps to pull Windy out form the beck and back on his feet."

