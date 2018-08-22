Watch as Hartlepool mum's 'baby shark challenge' goes viral

A video of a Hartlepool mum who was filmed dancing while dressed as a shark has gone viral.

The video of Ashleigh Waller performing her version of the 'baby shark challenge' has been viewed more than three million times after she published it on Sunday (August 19).

Friends and family had commented to say the video was 'hilarious' but Ashleigh never expected it would be seen by so many people.

The 23-year-old, from Hartlepool, said: "I'm just shocked, I still can't believe it.

"My phone has been going crazy since Sunday. Something like this just doesn't happen to anyone in Hartlepool.

"It was all just a bit of fun."

Ashleigh is dressed as a shark during the video

The 'baby shark challenge' has become a international sensation with people fro around the world posting videos online.

Ashleigh's video, which was filmed at Park View Industrial Estate, shows the mum, who is painted blue, walking alongside a car dancing to the catchy tune.

Ashleigh added: "People are saying it's dangerous. We got out of the way and it was filmed at the industrial estate where it was quiet and nobody was about."

So far the video has received thousands of positive comments but Ashleigh has also been targeted by online trolls.

Ashleigh Waller

The mum-of-one said: "People have said some really horrible things.

"At first I thought I'm going to take it off but I've had so many messages of people saying 'my daughter loves it' and 'my kids really enjoy it'.

"Most of all my son, Travis, loves it. He keeps asking to watch the video of me dressed as a shark."