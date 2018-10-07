Watch one of Molly Scott's first singing performances as mum speaks of pride as teenager makes it to X Factor live shows

The mum of X Factor sensation Molly Scott has spoken of her pride at her daughter's progression to the show's live finals, saying the "very talented" teenager has what it takes to go all the way and win the competition.

Molly, 16, from Easington, was picked by judge Simon Cowell to be one of his final four, with Bella Penfold, Shan, and Scarlett Lee also making the cut.

The girls, including fifth hopeful Georgia Burgess, were flown out to a plush pad in Malibu for the latest audition.

Molly, who goes to English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, will now take part in live shows starting next Saturday.

Her mum Louise, 48, said tonight that she thinks Molly can go all the way.

"It's fantastic and we all think she can do it," said Louise, after sitting glued to the TV screen watching the show.

Molly Scott with X Factor judge Simon Cowell. Picture courtesy of ITV.

"She's been a bit emotional with her being so young, but we've told her that she'll love the live shows.

"We're so proud of her and what she has done so far."

Louise added that she thinks Molly's years of singing and dancing throughout her childhood has stood her in good stead.

"Molly's been performing for a long time and even recently she's gone into a few schools where the children and even the parents have loved seeing her," said Louise, who has been cheering her daughter on with the support of Molly's dad Martin, 47, and brother Kane, 20.

"She's really mature for her age and strong-minded as well.

"When she puts her mind to something she always gives 100% and I'm sure she will with the X Factor."