Wear Valley Crematorium raises £10k for children’s charity through recycling scheme
Children’s charity Zarach, founded by primary school teacher, Bex Wilson, is dedicated to helping children and families living in poverty. Through delivering practical aid such as beds and basics, the charity aims to break the cycle of poverty.
The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG), operators of Wear Valley Crematorium and part of Dignity, was able to make the donation to Zarach due to its participation in a nationwide metal recycling scheme administered by the Association of Private Crematoria and Cemeteries.
The scheme sees metals that have been recovered from the deceased during the cremation process recycled, with the express consent of bereaved families. Materials can include metal hips and joints, and all profits are donated to charity.
Andrea Todd, Business Leader at Wear Valley Crematorium, said: “I am so pleased that our donation has enabled Zarach to provide 67 ‘bed packs’, each including a bed and bedding to families in need.
“I must also extend my gratitude to the families who permitted us to collect metal at what is an undoubtedly very difficult and sad time. Without their generosity, these donations would not be possible.”
For more information about Zarach visit: www.zarach.org