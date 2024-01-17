Winter has us in its grip as many parts of the country – including Hartlepool – saw the first snowfall of 2024 this week.
Temperatures plummeted to below zero but the town has so far got off lightly for snow.
Hartlepool has experienced its fair share of the white stuff over the years as our pictures below demonstrate.
Do they stir any frosty memories up for you?
1. Fun for some
A dad and two young children hurtle down Burn Valley on a sledge in 2009. Photo: TC
2. Fixture cancellation
These four Hartlepool Sunday League players were disappointed that the inclement weather had wiped out the weekend's fixtures at a snow covered Grayfields. Do you recognise any pf the players or the year? Photo: TC
3. Building a snowman
Billy Reid with his two-year-old granddaughter Macey Fleetham-Reid and their snowman in Rossmere Park in 2009. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Going to school by sledge
David Chapple with his son Will and also Darren Morne with his son Oliver made their way to Fens Primary School by sledge in January 2013. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID