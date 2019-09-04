A wet and windy day in store for Hartlepool
Hartlepool is set for a wet and blustery Wednesday.
The Met Office forecast for the North East says a fairly fine morning will soon give way to bad weather.
The day should get off to a mostly sunny start, but showers will develop later, some heavy and possibly thundery.
It will turn drier by evening, but will be windy, with gales affecting hills and also some coastal areas.
Thursday, however, should be drier and brighter ,with winds decreasing.
Further overnight rain will clear by Friday morning to sunshine and showers.
Winds will be lighter by Saturday with some sunshine.
6am: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.
7am: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
8am: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
9am: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
10am: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
11am: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
Noon: Cloudy. Maximum 16C.
1pm: Cloudy. Maximum 16C.
2pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
3pm: Light showers. Maximum 19C.
4pm: Light showers. Maximum 15C.
5pm: Light showers. Maximum 15C.
6pm: Light showers. Maximum 14C.
7pm: Sunny. Maximum 13C.
8pm: Light showers. Maximum 13C.
9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13C.
10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.
11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.