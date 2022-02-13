An amber weather warning for high winds has been issued across the North East from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 9am on Thursday, February 17.

A further yellow weather warning remains in place from Wednesday evening until 9pm on Friday, February 18.

Very strong winds are expected to hit the region with gusts of up to 60-to-70mph, as coastal areas could see gusts up 80-to-90mph.

Forecasters say there is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but gusts are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Across the region, wind gusts are predicted to reach around 30mph by 3pm on Wednesday before increasing to almost 60mph by 3am on Thursday morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing a period of very strong and disruptive winds.”

The most recent warning from the Met Office comes as some parts of the region are still suffering from the damage caused by Storm Malik and Storm Corrie, which wreaked havoc across the North East.

Weather experts say there is a likely chance of danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The Met Office Spokesperson added: “Becoming very windy, with widespread gales and risk of severe gales at times. Wednesday rain then blustery showers, wintry on hills. Drier Thursday, then further rain and some snow Friday.”

