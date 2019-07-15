Are we set for a dry day in Hartlepool on Monday, July 15?
Hartlepool has seen its fair share of rain recently but Monday is set to bring some sunshine and cloud.
What is in store for Monday, July 15?
The Met Office predicts sun changing to cloud by the early evening with highs of 17.
But, while it should stay fine and dry, some rain is expected later in the week.
What will the morning weather be like?
Early morning cloud will break up to leave a fine and warm day with sunny spells across Hartlepool and it should stay dry throughout. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
What will the weather be like into the evening?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It will stay fine and dry throughout the evening. Overnight clear spells will bring patchy cloud along with them with some fog around dawn. A minimum temperature of 14 °C should be expected.
What will Tuesday, July 16 bring?
Tuesday, July 16 should be another mainly fine and dry day with patchy cloud and some sunny spells. Some of the cloud may bring an odd light shower at around 2pm, but it will remain mostly dry. It will be a warmer day with a maximum temperature of 24 °C.
Is more rain expected?
Warmth with a mix of sunny spells and showers is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. This could turn to thunder in places. The weather should be mainly overcast on Friday but prolonged rainfall will continue from 4pm and into the evening with windy conditions. So, enjoy the sun while it lasts during the day.