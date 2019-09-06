Cloud will change to another sunny day for Hartlepool
While cloud will start the day, sun will soon follow to the town.
The Met Office forecast for the North East says that the cloud will lead to a dry and sunny day.
The day should get off to a cloudy start but sun is predicted to develop later. No showers are predicted.
Pollution and pollen levels will remain low.
Sunrise is estimated for around 6.20am and sunset should take place at around 7.45pm.
This is what to expect on Friday, September 6
The hour by hour forecast shows a mixture of rain and sun.
This is when showers are set to end.
6am: Cloudy. Maximum 13°C.
7am: Overcast. Maximum 13°C.
8am: Cloudy. Maximum 14°C.
9am: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
10am: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
11am: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
12pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15°C.
1pm: Sunny. Maximum 15°C.
2pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15°C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15°C.
5pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16°C.
6pm: Sunny. Maximum 15°C.
7pm: Sunny. Maximum 15°C.
8pm: Clear. Maximum 14°C.
9pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14°C.
10pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 14°C.
11pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 13°C.
Will the weekend be any better?
Showers are due to stay away as the weekend approaches. On Saturday, September 7, sunny intervals will stick around and it will be largely dry. A chilly start should be expected for Sunday, September 8, then a dry and bright day should grace us for the Great North Run.