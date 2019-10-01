Coastal flood warning remains in place for Hartlepool as cold start is predicted by forecasters
Forecasters are predicting a chilly start with a dry and sunny day ahead for Hartlepool, while a flood warning remains in place for the coast.
The Met Office’s experts say Wednesday, October 2, will go on to be cool with occasionally brisk northwesterly winds following a night where temperatures dropped to 2 °C.
It is expected clouds will form during the afternoon and there will be a slight frost forming inland overnight with light winds.
The warmest it will be is 13 °C, with it likely to be around 6 °C early on during the morning.
Sunset will be at 6.40pm.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said adverse conditions on the town’s coast are likely to continue into today, following a series of flood warnings in recent days.
It has said the warning, which runs from Hartlepool to Skinningrove, is issued as roads and low-lying coastal areas could be overtopped by waves due to the high tides.
It has said today’s tides were expected to be at their greatest risk from 5am to 8am, with flooding to low lying roads and farmland possible at these times, however conditions may apply two to three hours either side of the high tide.
A spokesperson said: “Areas most at risk are beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads at Hartlepool – North Headland to Breakwater.
“Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday.
“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could result in dangerous conditions.”
It said it would update the warning at 11am today, or as the situation changed.
Elsewhere in the North East, flood warnings also remain in place for coastal areas of Northumberland and Sunderland.
The Met Office has also said further rain or heavy showers on are expected on Friday, sometimes breezy, but clearing overnight.
Then on Saturday, it will be sometimes sunny with rain later.