Hartlepool enjoyed mild temperatures and sunny spells this Easter weekend, but that will change as forecasters predict cooler and cloudier weather for coastal areas this week.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will plummet across the region from Tuesday, April 19, with onshore breeze bringing light rain and drizzle later in the week.

Forecasters predict cloudier and cooler weather in the week ahead.

Thursday and Friday will be the coolest, with maximum temperatures of 10 °C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool, according to the Met Office:

Monday, April 18

Forecasters predict cloud will break to give a brighter afternoon with sunny spells, but a few showers may develop. It will feel cooler, with maximum temperatures of 15 °C.

The evening will be mostly dry, but chilly, with rural frost patches forming and minimum temperature of 7°C.

Tuesday, April 19

The Met Office says Tuesday will start bright with cloudy weather developing in the afternoon. It will be largely dry with isolated afternoon showers and light winds.

However, forecasters warn it will feel cooler, particularly by the coast, with highs of 10°C.

Wednesday, April 20

Bright spells will develop, but coastal areas will remain cloudier and cooler. Expect highs of 11°C and lows of 7°C

Outlook for Thursday and Friday (April 21 and 22)

The end of the week will see similar weather conditions as on Wednesday, with onshore breeze bringing low cloud and possibly some light rain or drizzle.