The warning issued on Friday, February 9, is for the coastline between Hartlepool and Cowbar near Staithes.

The agency states: “Friday afternoon's tide at 3pm is higher than normal due to strong winds and spring tides. Large waves and spray overtopping is expected on the coast.

"Areas most at risk include beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads. No property flooding is expected.”

A map of the flood alert issued on Friday, February 9.

The Environment Agency says it is expecting higher than normal tides over the next few days and further alerts and warnings may be issued as a result.

They add: “We will continue to monitor levels closely. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”