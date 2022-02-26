Gritters due out as Met Office forecasters predict sub zero temperatures across the North East

According to Durham County Council, gritters will be out salting tonight, Saturday, February 26, ahead of sub zero temperatures which are set to hit the North East.

Met Office forecasters have predicted temperatures as low as -1C overnight, with frost likely early tomorrow morning, February 27.

The county council has released a gritting timetable which includes High Pennines P1 routes at 9pm, Low Pennines P1 routes at 9pm, Central P1 routes at 10pm and Coastal P1 routes at 10pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Staying rather windy overnight, however clearing skies will allow the temperatures to drop close to freezing, or just below. Frost likely by dawn, especially in prone rural spots. Minimum temperature -1 °C.”

"After a cold start, a dry, fine and sunny day is expected, although staying breezy. Temperatures a touch lower than Saturday but still a little above average for late February.”

The cold evenings also look set to continue into next week with chilly conditions overnight with frost and fog patches possible on both Monday and Tuesday evening.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, added: “A cold front, followed by cold arctic Canadian air, has now pushed south across the country and has brought a spell of windy, showery and cold weather.

"Northern Ireland, Scotland, and parts of northern England will see some further snowfall, chiefly on hills through the rest of today and in places tonight.”

