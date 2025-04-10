Hartlepool and North Sea coast set to bask in 'uninterrupted sunshine' as mini heatwave hits UK

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The sun is out as Hartlepool is set to benefit from a mini heatwave.

After days of below average temperatures, cloud and early morning frost, the town woke up to bright sunshine on Thursday.

And it is set to continue for the next few days as high pressure – and with it warmer temperatures – move across the country from the west.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Warm and dry weather continues for much of the UK this week, but we’ll see a shift in where the highest temperatures will be over the next few days.

Daffodils in bloom in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDDaffodils in bloom in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Daffodils in bloom in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

“Those living along North Sea coasts, who have so far had generally lower temperatures and more cloud at times, will start to see the higher temperatures on Thursday, possibly reaching as high as 23C in eastern Scotland and northeast England.

"This is due to a shift in the dominant wind direction from the east to the west.”

According to the Met Office, the temperature for Hartlepool is set to rise throughout Thursday, hitting a high of 18C (64F) with only a gentle breeze by around 4pm-5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Spectacular time-lapse footage shows striking sunrise over silhouette of ship on...

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday (April 11 and 12) are set to be warmer still, reaching 19C-20C with uninterrupted sunshine during the day.

Sunday, April 13, is set to see the return of cloud and with it cooler temperatures, dropping to around 14C on Sunday, and 12C by Monday, April 14.

However, the stronger breeze will make it feel at least a couple of degrees cooler.

Related topics:HartlepoolNorth SeaMet OfficeEnglandScotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice