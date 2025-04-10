Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sun is out as Hartlepool is set to benefit from a mini heatwave.

After days of below average temperatures, cloud and early morning frost, the town woke up to bright sunshine on Thursday.

And it is set to continue for the next few days as high pressure – and with it warmer temperatures – move across the country from the west.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Warm and dry weather continues for much of the UK this week, but we’ll see a shift in where the highest temperatures will be over the next few days.

“Those living along North Sea coasts, who have so far had generally lower temperatures and more cloud at times, will start to see the higher temperatures on Thursday, possibly reaching as high as 23C in eastern Scotland and northeast England.

"This is due to a shift in the dominant wind direction from the east to the west.”

According to the Met Office, the temperature for Hartlepool is set to rise throughout Thursday, hitting a high of 18C (64F) with only a gentle breeze by around 4pm-5pm.

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday (April 11 and 12) are set to be warmer still, reaching 19C-20C with uninterrupted sunshine during the day.

Sunday, April 13, is set to see the return of cloud and with it cooler temperatures, dropping to around 14C on Sunday, and 12C by Monday, April 14.

However, the stronger breeze will make it feel at least a couple of degrees cooler.