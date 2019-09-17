Hartlepool to bask in bright sunshine - here's what else is in store for Tuesday, September 17
Families across Hartlepool are set to enjoy another splash of September sunshine, according to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office.
The seasons may have changed and we are well and truly into autumn – but it looks like we have a bit more sunshine and some mild temperatures on the agenda for Tuesday, September 17 and the rest of this week.
According to Met Office forecasters, temperatures will stay at around 14°C throughout Tuesday, dipping down to 9°C overnight into Wednesday, September 18.
Hartlepool will be dry, sunny and “pleasantly warm” on Tuesday, with clouds creeping in later tonight as the sun goes down.
Looking through the rest of the week, and towards the weekend, it looks like there are more nice things in store, with current predictions saying we may see highs of 19°C as Saturday arrives.
Fingers crossed for a few more days of welcome weather before autumn hits us properly!