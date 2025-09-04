Hartlepool braced for Thursday thunderstorms as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for town
Heavy rainfall is expected to hit town between 1pm and 4pm on Thursday, September 4, according to the Met Office.
This may affect driving conditions with public transport possibly affected by localised flooding.
The yellow weather warning, however, is currently due to end at 5pm with sunshine returning before the end of the day.
Friday, September 5, is expected to remain dry and sunny with temperatures reaching 20 degrees Celsius.
Just what music lovers attending the Open Jar Tribute Festival will want to hear.
Temperatures will rise further to 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7, although the skies will be cloudier than on Friday.