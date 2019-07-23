Hartlepool heatwave: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures set to soar to 27°C
It’s going to be a warm week in Hartlepool – as visitors to the city’s seaside will be blessed with higher temperatures than holidaymakers in Tenerife.
It is set to be sunny all day on Tuesday, July 23, with a gentle breeze as temperatures are forecast to reach 27°C.
That’s hotter than the estimated 24°C it will reach in Tenerife today.
It will remain hot for the rest of the week as the heatwave hits Hartlepool and the North East this week.
Pollen count and UV levels are also set to be high throughout the day – so it’s time to get the hay fever tablets and sun cream out.
There is a chance of thunderstorms during the early hours of Wednesday July 24 until around 8am.
It’s going to be hot overnight too with light showers but it will remain noticeably warmer and muggy.
Looking ahead it will be a warm week with temperatures due to remain in the mid 20s until Saturday.
Here’s an hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, July 23:
11am: 23°C, sunny
12pm: 24°C, sunny
1pm: 26°C, sunny
2pm: 27°C, sunny
3pm: 27°C, sunny
4pm: 27°C, sunny
5pm: 27°C, sunny
6pm: 27°C, sunny
7pm: 26°C, sunny
8pm: 24°C, sunny
9pm: 23°C, sunny
10pm: 22°C, partly cloudy
11pm: 21°C, partly cloudy
12am: 20°C, partly cloudy
1am: 19°C, light rain showers
2am: 19°C, thundery showers
3am: 19°C, thundery showers
4am: 19°C, thundery showers
5am: 19°C, thundery showers
6am: 19°C, thundery showers
7am: 20°C, thundery showers
8am: 21°C, thundery showers