Hartlepool hour-by-hour forecast as Sunday looks set to be chilly and damp

Met Office forecasters are predicting cold and rainy conditions on Sunday that will ease off into the afternoon.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 7:53 pm

Tomorrow, (Sunday, January 9) looks set to be cold and damp as low temperatures and light rain is expected across Hartlepool.

Met Office forecasters predict a chilly start to the day with temperatures as low as 3C which will gradually increase to 6C into afternoon.

The morning is expected to be clear but rainy spells are due around lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sunday is expected to be damp and cold.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Cold, breezy start, with early brighter spells becoming limited as showers spread southeast.

These heavy and blustery at times, and wintry over hills, before clearing late afternoon. Maximum temperature 6 °C."

This is what you can expect from the weather in Hartlepool on Sunday, according to the Met Office:

12am: 4C, clear

1am: 4C, clear

2am: 3C, clear

3am: 3C, clear

4am: 3C, clear

5am: 3C, clear

6am: 2C, clear

7am: 2C, clear

8am: 2C, clear

9am: 2C, sunny intervals

10am: 3C, sunny intervals

11am: 4C, sunny intervals

12pm: 5C, sunny intervals

1pm: 5C, sunny intervals

2pm: 6C, light shower

3pm: 5C, light shower

4pm: 5C, cloudy

5pm: 5C, cloudy

6pm: 5C, cloudy

7pm: 5C, cloudy

8pm: 5C, cloudy

9pm: 5C, cloudy

10pm: 4C, cloudy

11pm: 4C, cloudy

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Met OfficeHartlepool