Hartlepool is predicted more sun on Thursday, July 18
We’ve seen a fairly sunny start to the week and have managed to avoid the majority of the predicted rain throughout the day. More sun is to follow but it won’t last for the weekend.
What will the weather be like in the morning?
The day will begin with a dry outlook and it will be largely sunny at first. While it may be a fairly breezy day in Hartlepool, it will remain warm in sheltered areas. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
There is bad news for hay fever sufferers as pollen levels remain high for another day.
Will tonight’s weather be any different?
Wind will ease this evening leading to a mostly dry and largely clear night. Mist is a possibility by the coast and some shallow fog patches may appear at around dawn. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
Will tomorrow bring more sun to Hartlepool?
The Met Office predicts the weather turning increasingly cloudy and breezy on Friday, July 19. Rain is set to arrive and remain heavy at times. Heavy and possibly thundery showers will appear particularly in the afternoon and up until the evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Will there be less rain for the rest of the week?
Sadly, it seems not. While it may be a warm period and bright and dry initially on Saturday, July 20, some heavy and thundery showers are predicted by early afternoon. Sunday, July 21 appears to be a dry, mild day but you may need an umbrella for the week.