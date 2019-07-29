Hartlepool is set to see an overcast day with light rain by lunchtime on Monday, July 29
The Met Office predicts that cloud with patchy light rain will becoming drier and brighter by the evening.
What will the weather be like throughout the day?
The morning will start off with a miserable outlook and rain will stick around until the evening. It is set to be cloudy and dull with patchy light rain and drizzle. These will gradually fade away throughout the afternoon and some brighter spells may appear. Spray on the roads is likely and a brolly may be needed. Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Will it get any better this evening?
Dry with spells of sunshine will progress into the evening as the rain fades away. It should remain dry with clear spells overnight, however some low cloud may develop across the hills. Minimum temperature 16 °C.
Is tomorrow set for more rain?
That seems unlikely. Tuesday, July 30 will be rather cloudy at times but the sun will make an appearance. The weather will become increasingly breezy throughout the day with less rain, particularly by the coast. It will be a slightly cooler day with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.
What is the rest of the week looking like?
Sunny spells and scattered showers are set to continue for the week with some turning heavy and thundery with hail possible – a not so summery outlook. However, it will continue to feel warm, but not a patch on the heatwave and cooler by the coast with cloud at times and a consistent onshore breeze.