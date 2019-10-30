Hartlepool is set for a soggy end to the week
Hartlepool can look forward to a damp few days.
The Met Office says today, Wednesday, October 30, will see sunshine and showers near the North East coast. A dry and clear night will see frost returning.
Tomorrow will be dry, and often sunny, but Friday will be overcast with occasional rain and Saturday will start off windy and wet at first, then brighter later, but still with showers.
6am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.
7am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.
8am: Sunny. Maximum 8C.
9am: Sunny. Maximum 9C.
10am: Sunny. Maximum 10C.
11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.
1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 11C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 11C.
3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.
4pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.
5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.
6pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 10C.
7pm: Light showers. Maximum 10C.
8pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 10C.
9pm: Clear. Maximum 10C.
10pm: Clear. Maximum 9C.
11pm: Clear. Maximum 9C.