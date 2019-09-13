Hartlepool set for weekend of sunshine and showers

Hartlepool is set for a weekend of mixed weather with sunshine giving way to showers.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 13th September 2019, 06:00 am
Sunshine and showers are forecast for the weekend

The Met Office forecast for the North East says today, Friday, September 13, will be dry with prolonged spells of sunshine and light winds.

It will feel warm during the day, but become chilly in the evening.

Saturday will be dry and largely sunny but become windy with rain spreading south, lasting through Sunday.

Monday will be drier with bright or sunny spells.

6am: Clear. Maximum 10C.

7am: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

8am: Sunny. Maximum 11C.

9am: Sunny. Maximum 12C.

10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 14C.

11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.

Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.

1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.

2pm: Cloudy. Maximum 17C.

3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.

4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 17C.

5pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16C.

6pm: Sunny. Maximum 16C.

7pm: Sunny. Maximum 15C.

8pm: Clear. Maximum 14C.

9pm: Clear. Maximum 14C.

10pm: Clear. Maximum 13C.

11pm: Partly cloudy. Clear 12C.